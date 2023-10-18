'Got me stomping my feet': When Justin Timberlake complained after being asked about Britney Spears pregnancy

In April 2022, pop icon Britney Spears made a joyous announcement that she was expecting her third child with fiancé Sam Asghari , marking a significant moment in her life post-conservatorship. As fans and well-wishers celebrated her pregnancy news, one reaction caught the internet's attention – that of her former flame, Justin Timberlake.

Justin's unexpected reaction

In a twist of fate, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were caught in an unexpected intersection when a paparazzi questioned him about Britney's pregnancy. As the paparazzi began mentioning Britney's news, Justin quickly cut him off, exclaiming, Stop. Go Away! He used gestures to emphasize his desire for the photographer to leave and even comically stomped his feet while walking towards the entrance. He then complained to his friend: “[He] got me stomping my feet.” The dramatic reaction seemed out of place, sparking confusion and a wave of reactions online.

The relationship between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake has a long history, from their days as teen sensations to their public breakup. Justin's hit song "Cry Me A River" and his public comments about their relationship in the past have made their interactions a subject of public interest. While he had issued apologies in the past, his recent reaction to Britney's pregnancy was far from congratulatory, leading many to question his sincerity.

Britney's pregnancy announcement and K-Fed's response

Britney Spears' pregnancy announcement was a cause for celebration in her life. Following a highly publicized legal battle to end her conservatorship, she was finally free to make decisions about her own body. Her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who shares two teenage sons with the singer, took a more positive approach to the news. In a statement through his lawyer, he conveyed his best wishes for Britney's happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulated her and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, as they embarked on the exciting journey of parenthood.

As the internet buzzed with reactions to Justin Timberlake's unusual response, it served as a reminder of the complex dynamics surrounding Britney Spears' life and the varying attitudes of those who have played a part in her story. Justin Timberlake's reaction became a focal point for discussion, raising questions about past apologies and present sentiments.

