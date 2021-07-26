GOT prequel House of the Dragon BEGINS production again following a shutdown due to COVID 19

It was recently reported that the Game Of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon had halted its production owing to COVID-19. The production was paused for a few days after one crew member tested positive for coronavirus and as per Comic Book, HBO has now confirmed that the filming has picked up again after the temporary shutdown. The show is currently being shot in the UK and is expected to release next year.

Among the many spin-offs of Game of Thrones announced by HBO, House of the Dragon is the only one that is already filming. The show's cast has also been confirmed and it stars The Crown fame Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel in lead roles. The series is set almost 100 years ago to the happenings of Game Of Thrones and will take a look at the history of the Targaryen house.

The GOT prequel isn't the only show to have gone through a minor delay due to COVID-19 shutdown. Recently, the filming of the second season of Netflix show Bridgerton was also halted indefinitely following a person not confirmed if from the crew or cast tested positive for COVID-19. Among other projects in the UK that have been hampered by COVID also includes Tom Cruise's upcoming film, Mission Impossible 7 which has faced its share of delays and is being extensively shot arcross the UK.

As for the Game of Thrones prequel, HBO content chief Casey Bloys previously spoke to Variety about the upcoming show and said, "It looks spectacular." Bloys particularly also mentioned that he has been mighty impressed by the lead cast of the show.

