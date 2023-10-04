'Got spotted by a scout...': When Tom Holland revealed he would dance to particular 'Janet Jackson song' when he was a baby, that convinced his mom of his talent

Did you know that apart from being a terrific actor, Tom Holland is a trained ballet dancer? Well,he used to get bullied by his friends because of the same! In one of the old interviews, Tom Holland had once mentioned that he had trained extensively in ballet and tap for two years before making his debut in Billy Elliot the Musical. He would dance to a particular song of Janet Jackson and his cool steps convinced his mom that he would do better if she got him enrolled in a dance school.

While speaking to Zendaya for Interview Magazine in 2017, Tom Holland spoke about his childhood days and said that when he was a kid, he didn't exactly know what he wanted to be, but his mother knew that he could dance well, so she made sure to enrol him in a dance school. What happened later, totally changed his life!

The Spider-Man actor said, "I didn’t really know what I wanted to be. My mom thought I could dance because I used to dance to this Janet Jackson song she’d play when I was a baby. Then she would take me to a Saturday dance school. I used to go every week and got spotted by a scout, who suggested I audition for the role of Billy in Billy Elliot the Musical."

He further added, "When I first started auditioning, I was too small and I couldn’t dance. I went to an all-boys school, where I played rugby, so ballet wasn’t the coolest thing to do."

Tom Holland got bullied by kids for learning ballet as a kid

When Zendaya probed Holland if he got bullied by mean kids in the school, he nodded in agreement and said it only made him stronger.

"I think it toughened me up. I loved doing ballet. I trained for two years. I auditioned every six months for Billy Elliot and got slightly bigger every time I went, and eventually I got the job. I’m very happy I had that training. It’s been so valuable to my career, and I’ve used it on almost everything I’ve done since," said Holland.

For the unversed, Tom Holland started his acting in theatre with a supporting role in 2008 for Billy Elliot the Musical and was promoted to the title role that year, which he went on to play until 2010.

