GoT Star Kit Harington Replaces Nicholas Hoult in Harry Potter Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is all set to return to the wizarding world, this time as Gilderoy Lockhart in the upcoming Harry Potter Season 2. The actor will take over the role of the professor, replacing Nicholas Hoult, who was announced for the part just weeks ago. Interestingly, Harington is already well acquainted with the character.

Kit Harington steps into Gilderoy Lockhart’s shoes

Kit Harington voiced Lockhart in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. His experience gave him the opportunity to explore the professor’s larger-than-life personality. The actor has always been open about his affection for the franchise. HBO has officially welcomed Harington on-board. They captioned the Instagram post as, "Before we begin year two at Hogwarts, there has been a slight change due to scheduling: Kit Harington will now be stepping into the role of Gilderoy Lockhart."

Check out the announcement post below:



Who is Gilderoy Lockhart?

Lockhart is introduced during Harry Potter’s second year at Hogwarts and quickly becomes one of the series’ most entertaining characters. Known for his dazzling smile, exaggerated confidence and endless tales of supposed heroism, the professor has built his celebrity around adventures.

About Harry Potter Season 2

The second season will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, following Harry, Ron and Hermione through another mysterious year at Hogwarts. Production is expected to begin this fall, while Season 1, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is scheduled to premiere on HBO on Christmas Day.

The new Hogwarts cast

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The ensemble also includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Snape and Nick Frost as Hagrid, with Harington now adding a familiar face to the magical cast.

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