“Got To Live Out Their Dreams”: Chrissy Teigen Goes Zip Lining With Her Kids During Vacation

Chrissy Teigen posted pictures of her family having a blast ziplining in Mexico on June 30. Along with her husband John Legend, 45, and their two eldest children, 8-year-old Miles Theodore and 8-year-old Luna Simone, the 38-year-old model and author was joined. Their joy and excitement during the ride were captured in the pictures.

In the opening scene, Teigen is heard saying, "Ready," in response to someone in the background asking if she was excited to go on the exhilarating ride through the tropical greenery.

Family fun and adventures

Wearing a protective helmet and leather gloves, she exclaimed, "Wow" as she hurried down the wire while clinging to her harness. She reported that the kids' wish to ride a zipline longer than the one at Sky Zone had finally come true. They had covered ten such distances all the way down the mountain.

Although she didn't plan to follow through, she also issued a warning against wearing denim Daisy Dukes, saying that they looked plain. That night, she explained, she was going to ice her hoo-ha.

Teigen turned and joked, "Bye!" as the camera operator shouted out during the slide. They caught a fantastic moment for their fans to enjoy.

The post concluded with a charming family portrait of Teigen, John Legend, Luna, their dog Luna, their 12-month-old son Wren Alexander, and their 17-month-old daughter Esti Maxine, illustrating their happy family moments.

Advertisement

Teigen and Legend's family moments

Legend posted two pictures of their family pool and Luna's artwork on his back on Sunday. Four blue flowers with gold pollen were depicted in the artwork. This signifies Luna's creativity and her love for her father.

These posts mainly focused on the simple delights of family life. Teigen and Legend routinely share such moments with their fans. This provides a glimpse into their joyful home. The photos depict their close family ties and the joy they share together.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Shares 'Week Recap,' Reveals Family Welcomed A Cat