GOT7 singer Mark Tuan supports Black Lives Matter movement; K Pop star donates to George Floyd’s Memorial Fund

GOT7 singer Mark Tuan steps up to show his support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. The K-Pop singer donated to George Floyd’s Memorial Fund.

South Korean musician Mark Tuan has stepped up to show his support to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The GOT7 singer stepped up to show his support to the movement after the video of George Flyod's unlawful death surfaced. The 46-year-old black man died shortly after a Minnesota officer knelt on his neck and suffocated him. Several international celebrities have shown their support for the movement in their own ways. While some have stepped out in the streets to join protestors, others have contributed to funds that could benefit the movement.

Tuan came forward to support the cause by making a donation towards George Floyd’s Memorial Fund. The singer donated $7,000 towards the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund on GoFunMe. The fundraiser is organised by George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd. The donations will be directed towards the benefit, care, and education of George's children. He shared a screenshot of his donation on social media and urged his fans to "Stay strong, stay safe."

He also added the link where people could donate. Day6 member Jae also stepped up for the movement. He donated $1000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The fund aims at paying "criminal bail and immigration bond for those who cannot afford to." Other South Korean stars who have donated to the cause include Crush, rapper pH-1, Jay Park, Tiger JK, and f(x)’s Amber. Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx, J. Cole, Halsey, Michael B Jordan, Kendrick Sampson and Madison Beer have been protesting towards the recent development as well.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande holds up 'Black Lives Matter' placard as she joins thousands of protestors with BF Dalton Gomez

Credits :TwitterSoompi

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×