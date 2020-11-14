Before GOTG Vol 3, Chris Pratt to reprise Star Lord in Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder

As per a recent report, reprising his role as Star-Lord, Chris Pratt is said to join Chris Hemsworth in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Very recently, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans were made aware of the crossover between Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3 as Dr. Stephen Strange was set to take over Peter Parker's new mentor. Similarly, we're reportedly going to be seeing another crossover; this time between Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Chris Pratt's Star-Lord.

According to Variety, Chris Pratt will be reprising his MCU role in Thor: Love and Thunder and will be teaming up with Thor himself. Moreover, fans will recall how in Avengers: Endgame, Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy on Star-Lord's spaceship, back to space, hinting at a new adventure in store. Hence, it doesn't come as much a surprise that Star-Lord will be a part of the Taika Waititi directorial, which also stars Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster who will now become Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Christian Bane in a mysterious role.

Moreover, back in March, Vin Diesel who voiced Groot had teased to ComicBook that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be incorporated in Thor 4. Whether it's only Star-Lord or the whole GOTG squad, we'll have to wait and watch! Moreover, Chris will also be reprising Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, details of which are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder's production will commence in Australia in January 2021 with Taika and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson co-writing the script. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

