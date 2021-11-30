Gotham Awards 2021: Ethan Hawke excitedly presents award to his longtime friend Peter Dinklage; Watch

The Gotham Awards took place on Monday night in Lower Manhattan, and they were back in their traditional prime spot at the start of the awards season. However, longtime pals Peter Dinklage and Ethan Hawke had a fantastic night! Both men won honours at the 2021 Gotham Awards, which was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

As per Just Jared, Peter received a Performers Tribute for his performance in the film Cyrano and he was accompanied at the ceremony by director Joe Wright and co-stars Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison. Interestingly, Ethan presented the prize to Peter and the video of the same is so adorable. However, this was not Ethan's only appearance on stage. During the awards ceremony, Ethan received the prize for Outstanding Performance in a New Series for his role in The Good Lord Bird. His co-stars Joshua Caleb Johnson and Daveed Diggs, as well as his wife Ryan Hawke, were also in attendance.

During his speech, Peter allegedly mocked Ethan by bringing up the actor's 1991 adolescent comedy Mystery Date. In response, Ethan said, "f*** you!" Check out the video below

Ethan Hawke is so excited to present the #GothamAwards tribute to his friend Peter Dinklage pic.twitter.com/Fawt2QZBDj — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 30, 2021

Meanwhile, other celebrities who received awards included Kristen Stewart who got the Performer Tribute this year for her work in "Spencer." Eamonn Bowles (who got the Industry Tribute), the actors of "The Harder They Fall" (who received the Ensemble Tribute), and Campion (who won the Director's Tribute) were all honoured. However, The Gotham Awards don't necessarily correspond with the Academy Awards, but they do play a role in elevating nominees early in the season.

