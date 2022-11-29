Gotham Awards 2022 Winners List: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Pachinko, TÁR and Ke Huy Quan win BIG
At the 32nd Annual Gotham Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once was bestowed with the award for Best Feature. Check out the complete Gotham Awards 2022 winners list below.
Award season has officially commenced with Gotham Awards 2022! Coming out strong was this year's fan-favourite movie, the Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu starrer Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home the big award of the night for Best Feature, beating the likes of TÁR and Aftersun. On the other hand, Kim Min-ha, Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min Ho and Jin Ha starrer Pachinko won the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series – Long Form (over 40 minutes), with Severance, Station Eleven, This Is Going to Hurt and Yellowjackets in competition. Charlotte Wells took home the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award for Aftersun and TÁR (Todd Field) won the Best Screenplay.
Given the gender-neutral categories at the award ceremony, Danielle Deadwyler beat Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and more, winning the award for Outstanding Lead Performance for Till. Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan took home the Gotham Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance over the likes of Mark Rylance (Bones and All), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) and Ben Whishaw (Women Talking). Speaking of Whishaw, the talented actor won the award for Outstanding Performance in a New Series for This is Going to Hurt, triumphant over Kim Min Ha (Pachinko), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Britt Lower (Severance) and more.
Golden Globe nominee Adam Sandler - delivered a hilarious winning speech written by his and wife Jackie Titone's kids; Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14 - and Oscar nominee Michelle Williams - presented to her by The Fabelmans co-star Paul Dano instead of Steven Spielberg, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 - were both bestowed with the Performer Tribute Award, respectively. The late great Oscar winner Sidney Poitier - who passed away in January, this year - was posthumously honoured with the Icon Tribute Award, presented by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors. The cast of Fire Island - Nick Adams, Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Zane Phillips, Conrad Ricamora, Matt Rogers, James Scully and Bowen Yang - took home the Ensemble Tribute Award. The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood won the Gotham Award for Filmmaker Tribute.
Check out the full winners' list from Gotham Awards 2022 below:
Best Feature
Aftersun
The Cathedral
Dos Estaciones
Everything Everywhere All at Once *WINNER*
TÁR
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes *WINNER*
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
I Didn't See You There
The Territory
What We Leave Behind
Best International Feature
Athena
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision to Leave
Happening *WINNER*
Saint Omer
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun *WINNER*
Owen Kline - Funny Pages
Elegance Bratton - The Inspection
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović - Murina
Beth de Araújo - Soft & Quiet
Jane Schoenbrun - We're All Going to the World's Fair
Best Screenplay
After Yang - Kogonada
Armageddon Time - James Gray
Catherine Called Birdy - Lena Dunham
TÁR - Todd Field *WINNER*
Women Talking - Sarah Polley
Outstanding Lead Performance
Cate Blanchett - TÁR
Danielle Deadwyler - Till *WINNER*
Dale Dickey - A Love Song
Colin Farrell - After Yang
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Thandiwe Newton - God's Country
Aubrey Plaza - Emily the Criminal
Taylor Russell - Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Jessie Buckley - Women Talking
Raúl Castillo - The Inspection
Hong Chau - The Whale
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Nina Hoss - TÁR
Noémie Merlant - TÁR
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once *WINNER*
Mark Rylance - Bones and All
Gabrielle Union - The Inspection
Ben Whishaw - Women Talking
Breakthrough Performer
Anna Cobb - We're All Going to the World's Fair
Frankie Corio - Aftersun
Anna Diop - Nanny
Gracija Filipović - Murina *WINNER*
Kalie Reis - Catch the Fair One
Breakthrough Series – Long Form (over 40 minutes)
Pachinko *WINNER*
Severance
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Yellowjackets
Breakthrough Series – Short Form (under 40 minutes)
Abbott Elementary
As We See It
Mo *WINNER*
Rap Sh!t
Somebody Somewhere
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Last Movie Stars
Mind Over Murder
The Rehearsal
We Need to Talk About Cosby *WINNER*
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Bilal Baig - Sort Of
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kim Min Ha - Pachinko
Matilda Lawler - Station Eleven
Britt Lower - Severance
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Zahn McClarnon - Dark Winds
Sue Ann Pien - As We See It
Ben Whishaw - This Is Going to Hurt *WINNER*
