Gotham Awards 2022 Winners List: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Pachinko, TÁR and Ke Huy Quan win BIG

Given the gender-neutral categories at the award ceremony, Danielle Deadwyler beat Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and more, winning the award for Outstanding Lead Performance for Till. Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan took home the Gotham Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance over the likes of Mark Rylance (Bones and All), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) and Ben Whishaw (Women Talking). Speaking of Whishaw, the talented actor won the award for Outstanding Performance in a New Series for This is Going to Hurt, triumphant over Kim Min Ha (Pachinko), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Britt Lower (Severance) and more.

Award season has officially commenced with Gotham Awards 2022! Coming out strong was this year's fan-favourite movie, the Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu starrer Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home the big award of the night for Best Feature, beating the likes of TÁR and Aftersun. On the other hand, Kim Min-ha, Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min Ho and Jin Ha starrer Pachinko won the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series – Long Form (over 40 minutes), with Severance, Station Eleven, This Is Going to Hurt and Yellowjackets in competition. Charlotte Wells took home the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award for Aftersun and TÁR (Todd Field) won the Best Screenplay.

Golden Globe nominee Adam Sandler - delivered a hilarious winning speech written by his and wife Jackie Titone's kids; Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14 - and Oscar nominee Michelle Williams - presented to her by The Fabelmans co-star Paul Dano instead of Steven Spielberg, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 - were both bestowed with the Performer Tribute Award, respectively. The late great Oscar winner Sidney Poitier - who passed away in January, this year - was posthumously honoured with the Icon Tribute Award, presented by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors. The cast of Fire Island - Nick Adams, Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Zane Phillips, Conrad Ricamora, Matt Rogers, James Scully and Bowen Yang - took home the Ensemble Tribute Award. The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood won the Gotham Award for Filmmaker Tribute.

Check out the full winners' list from Gotham Awards 2022 below:

Best Feature

Aftersun

The Cathedral

Dos Estaciones

Everything Everywhere All at Once *WINNER*

TÁR

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes *WINNER*

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

I Didn't See You There

The Territory

What We Leave Behind

Best International Feature

Athena

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision to Leave

Happening *WINNER*

Saint Omer

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun *WINNER*

Owen Kline - Funny Pages

Elegance Bratton - The Inspection

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović - Murina

Beth de Araújo - Soft & Quiet

Jane Schoenbrun - We're All Going to the World's Fair

Best Screenplay

After Yang - Kogonada

Armageddon Time - James Gray

Catherine Called Birdy - Lena Dunham

TÁR - Todd Field *WINNER*

Women Talking - Sarah Polley

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett - TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler - Till *WINNER*

Dale Dickey - A Love Song

Colin Farrell - After Yang

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Thandiwe Newton - God's Country

Aubrey Plaza - Emily the Criminal

Taylor Russell - Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

Raúl Castillo - The Inspection

Hong Chau - The Whale

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Nina Hoss - TÁR

Noémie Merlant - TÁR

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once *WINNER*

Mark Rylance - Bones and All

Gabrielle Union - The Inspection

Ben Whishaw - Women Talking

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb - We're All Going to the World's Fair

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Anna Diop - Nanny

Gracija Filipović - Murina *WINNER*

Kalie Reis - Catch the Fair One

Breakthrough Series – Long Form (over 40 minutes)

Pachinko *WINNER*

Severance

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Yellowjackets

Breakthrough Series – Short Form (under 40 minutes)

Abbott Elementary

As We See It

Mo *WINNER*

Rap Sh!t

Somebody Somewhere

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Last Movie Stars

Mind Over Murder

The Rehearsal

We Need to Talk About Cosby *WINNER*

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig - Sort Of

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kim Min Ha - Pachinko

Matilda Lawler - Station Eleven

Britt Lower - Severance

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Zahn McClarnon - Dark Winds

Sue Ann Pien - As We See It

Ben Whishaw - This Is Going to Hurt *WINNER*

