Governers Award 2023: Why are Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks receiving the honorary Oscars?

After missing out on an Oscar earlier this year, Angela Bassett will finally be awarded a golden statuette as she joins the esteemed company at the 2023 Governors Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Bassett, along with legendary filmmaker Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton, will be honored with honorary Oscars at the prestigious event taking place on November 18 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. In addition, Michelle Satter will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, recognizing her significant contributions to the film industry.

Celebrating trailblazers in the film industry

The Academy's decision to honor Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton, and Michelle Satter at the Governors Awards reflects their transformative impact on the film industry and their ability to inspire generations of filmmakers and movie enthusiasts. Academy President Janet Yang expressed her excitement about recognizing these exceptional individuals and their contributions to the art of cinema.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Coolidge: What are The White Lotus star and Golden Globes 2023 winner's 6 best sassy moments?

ALSO READ: How was Rihanna convinced to lend vocals for Lift Me Up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Composer REVEALS

Mel Brooks: A comedy icon and EGOT-winner

Mel Brooks, a prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, will receive the honorary Oscar for his outstanding achievements. With a career spanning over 70 years, Brooks has left an indelible mark on various forms of entertainment, including film, television, and Broadway. Notably, he is one of the rare EGOT-winners, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. His unique humor and lasting legacy have made a significant impact on the entertainment industry.

Angela Bassett: A stellar career and transcendent performances

Angela Bassett, known for her remarkable performances in films like Boyz N the Hood, Malcolm X, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will finally be recognized with an honorary Oscar. Despite her previous nominations, this prestigious honor represents a pinnacle moment in her career. Bassett's ability to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting has solidified her status as one of the industry's most talented and respected artists.

The honorary Oscars, to be presented at the Governors Awards, symbolize extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, and outstanding service to the Academy. Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton, and Michelle Satter have each left an indelible mark on the film industry through their exceptional talents and unwavering dedication. As the November event approaches, anticipation grows among film enthusiasts eager to witness the well-deserved recognition bestowed upon these remarkable individuals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angela Bassett becomes 1st Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be nominated at Golden Globes amid HFPA row