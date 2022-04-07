The Governesses: Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon joins Lily-Rose Depp & Renate Reinsve in Joe Talbot's upcoming film

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has bagged yet another Hollywood project after it was recently confirmed that the actress has been cast in Cate Blanchett and Sacha Baron Cohen's series. According to Variety, Jung Ho Yeon will also be seen in director Joe Talbot's upcoming film The Governesses which also stars Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve.

The film will be based on Anne Serre’s novel of the same name. After her recent SAG and Critics Choice Award wins for her performance in Squid Game, Jung Ho Yeon has been receiving a lot of attention from Hollywood. Recently she also featured in The Weeknd's music video for his new single Out of Time which also starred Jim Carrey.

Jung Ho Yeon's co-star in The Governesses, Renate Reinsve left everyone impressed with her performance in the critically acclaimed film The Worst Person in the World which was nominated at the Oscars this year. Reinsve also received the Best Actress award for her performance in the film at the Cannes Film Festival.

As for The Governesses, the film will be shot in Spain. The film's story revolves around three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in by inspiriting the minds of the boys in their care. The book by Anne Serre has been deemed as a feminist fantasy and it will certainly be interesting to see how the director Joe Talbot gives it his spin after his successful past works including films like The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

