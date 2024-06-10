Governors Ball 2024: Chappell Roan Transforms Into Statue of Liberty; Makes Emotionally Charged Speech About 'Freedom'

She is known for her strong attitude and bold statements. While performing at the Governors Ball 2024, Chappell Roan did something similar that impressed the audience in New York City. The singer was seen paying tribute to the Big Apple while also making a loud and clear speech about freedom.

Chappell Roan at Governors Ball 2024

The Red Wine Supernova singer performed at the 2024 Governors Ball, which was held on Sunday, June 9. The 26-year-old singer, while taking the breath away of the audience with her mind-boggling performance, also impressed them with something peculiar.

Roan was seen dressed as New York City’s most acclaimed historical landmark, Statue of Liberty. While having her body painted in all green, the Good Luck, Babe! artist was even seen wearing a crown, a tube top and a skirt.

She came onto the stage inside a red apple, which happened to be another way for her to pay tribute to the city before killing it with her hit Femininomenon.

Roan was seen stating that she was "in drag" as she is "the biggest queen of them all.” Following this, she spoke a few words from the poem etched on the Statue of Liberty.

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free," she took from the poem and explained her views on the stated words.

As per a video by Rolling Stone that went viral on TikTok, the Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl singer emphasized that these words point towards “freedom in trans rights” as well as women’s rights.

As per the singer, this part of the poem especially speaks about “freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories."

During her refreshing performance, she was even seen dressed as the iconic yellow cab of New York City.

Chappell Roan declined the White House’s offer

During her same set, Chappel Roan announced openly that she had turned down an offer to perform at the White House for a Pride Event.

Making a bold speech about it, the Hot to Go! singer addressed, “In response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride,” the world wants “liberty, justice, and freedom for all, ” she stated.

She continued to say that she would only come if they managed to fulfill the demands.

According to Variety, the representatives of Chappell Roan have confirmed that the My Kink is Karma artist was recently approached by the White House via her management with an offer to perform; however, they were declined.

