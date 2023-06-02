Grace Van Dien breaks down after her heated argument with Rain; Threatens to leave FaZe Clan

Grace Van Dien, the actress who is best known for her role in Stranger Things, launched her YouTube channel sometime back and is highly active in her new profession as a YouTuber. She also joined FaZe Clan, the professional esports, gaming, and lifestyle brand. However, her entry received mixed reactions from both the rest of the community members, as well as the FaZe fans. The inclusion of the actress who has a very limited experience in gaming content creation led to a major controversy.

FaZe Rain verbally attacks Grace Van Dien

But now, things have reportedly taken an ugly turn after Grace Van Dien got into a heated argument with her fellow FaZe Clan member, Rain. Things went sour between the duo right from the beginning, after Rain spoiled Grave Van Dien's surprise announcement by leaking the video. "Spoiler alert it’s Grace and the only reasoning I heard was cuz she was on one episode of stranger things," he stated in a Twitter conversation before even the Stranger Thing actress was officially introduced to the clan.

FaZe Rain lashed out at Grace van Dien, stating that she doesn't even know what a 'trickshot' is, thus hinting at how inexperienced she is. He also threw ugly personal remarks at the budding actress, to much of her displeasure. "Grace is excruciatingly mid, who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night," stated Rain, leaving the actress fuming.

