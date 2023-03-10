Grace Van Dien says a producer asked sexual favours from her on set, ‘I cried and I was so upset’

Grace Van Dien is currently taking a break from acting after having to deal with sexual misconduct from a film producer on set.

The 26-year-old actress opened up about the incident in recent Twitch stream on Tuesday. Grace said that the incident occurred in one of the last movies that she worked in. She further added that this has led her to turn down films and that she prefers streaming. Continue reading to find out more.

Grace Van Dien says she cried after her producer asked her for sexual favours

Talking about her producer, the Stranger Things alum said (via PEOPLE), "He hired a girl that he was sleeping with, and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them.” She then added, "So, that's my boss. And I didn't [do it], and I cried and I was so upset.

Grace said that people ask her how streaming is better for her health. The actress replied that it is better because she gets to stay inside her house and play video games and that no boss of hers can ask to have s*x with her.

Grace Van Dien received support from her co-actor

Van Dien explained that she informed her management about the incident and that she also got support from one of her co-stars.

The actress said, “My castmate, she was there with me and was like, 'Did I just hear that correctly?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' And she was like, 'You want to go take a walk?' I was like, 'Yeah.' And we just had a miserable time. We cried a lot on that shoot.”

The V for Vendetta actress revealed that she will stick to streaming for the time being. She also said that she has been developing her own projects, and hopes to get funding for the same.

