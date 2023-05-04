Grace Van Dien spills the deets on Stranger Things 5, REVEALS 'someone important' might die

Stranger Things fever was all over the Internet when season four dropped and fans are even more excited about the last season of their favourite science fiction horror drama television series. Grace Van Dien, who plays Chrissy Cunningham in the series, has revealed some information about the upcoming season. Continue reading to find out what she said.

Grace Van Dien talks about an 'important' death in the final season of Stranger Things

While fans speculate the possibilities and make theories about what could happen in the final season of Stranger Things, Grace Van Dien has spilled the beans on what she knows about it. The 26-year-old actress has talked about a potential character death that might happen in season five of the immensely popular Netflix series which is set in the 1980s.

During the panel segment of a fan convention in Holland this week, Van Dien spoke about the death of "someone important" in the final season of the series. When asked by a fan, "What do you expect from season five of Stranger Things?" the actress replied, "I heard someone important's gonna die." The members of the audience were pretty surprised by the reply given by Van Dien and one of them went, "What? Noooo!"

Van Dien then reacted and added, "Spoilers? That's public!" German actor Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Dmitri "Enzo" Antonov in the show and was sitting beside Van Dien, said, "Yeah, but it's not gonna be for at least another year now. I think it only starts shooting in summer and then it won't be out for another year or so," as the actress nodded along. Meanwhile, fans have been speculating about the possible deaths and making intricate theories with proofs and foreshadowing hints ever since the video dropped on the Internet.

Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard who plays Mike Wheeler in the hugely popular series thinks each character will get a "perfect ending." Talking to Indie Wire, he said, "What's going to be so awesome about season five is that the Duffers [creators and executive producers] are sort of trying to thread this needle of trying to get every character to have their perfect ending. So I'm excited to see what ends up happening."

