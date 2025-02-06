Gracie Abrams Gushes About Being in Taylor Swift’s ‘Orbit’; Says People Still ‘Gaslight Her’ Capabilities

Gracie Abrams has often been described as a Taydaughter on social media. She first opened for Taylor Swift during her Eras tour in 2022 after the duo became friends in 2021. And Abrams can not stop gushing about Swift's powerful impact on pop music.

Regarding her bond with Swift, Abrams underlined that just like no two best friends are the same, she and Swift have distinct personalities and strengths. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Abrams said, "I couldn’t be more different from Taylor. We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different."

She continued to praise Swift, deeming the Lakes singer a very talented athlete, an extraordinary business strategist, and a wonderful songwriter. These qualities, combined with her humble nature, made Swift a massive source of inspiration.

The That's So True hitmaker said, "Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer. She’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life."

While gushing about being a certified Taydaughter, she added, "It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her."

Abrams mentioned being impressed with Swift's capacity to keep work in perspective yet be deeply present with everyone around her. She also criticized the ongoing skepticism about Swift's achievements.

"There’s also nothing that comes close to what she has done. People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this sh*t. But please point me to one man who has come close to defining pop culture in this way. There is nothing! But people are not ready for that conversation," Abrams concluded.

Advertisement

The advent of Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift's bond dates back to December 2021 when she got a call inviting her to Taylor's birthday party, as per Vanity Fair. In 2023, Gracie told the Recording Academy that meeting the Karma singer was like meeting "an immediate best friend and also a superhero." Her full-circle moment came to fruition as she got nominated at the Grammys 2025 alongside her idol.