Gracie Abrams Officially Releases Close To You 7 Years Later In Her New Album

After years of waiting, Gracie Abrams, who is 24 years old, released her long-awaited track Close To You on Friday, June 7th. On releasing this song, Abrams got onto her Instagram Stories and expressed her delight in being able to share the much-loved song seven years later.

Close To You is finally included in Gracie Abrams' new album

It was first teased in an Instagram post by Abrams, who is the daughter of J.J. Abrams, when she was merely 16. She realized that her fans were dedicated to her music and, after seven years, decided to give the song another chance.

She took to Instagram to announce the release of Close To You, captioning an euphoric dance video, "I wrote Close To You seven years ago, and we made a demo that I posted 20 seconds of and you somehow cared about it enough for us to revisit the song seven years later."

Gracie Abrams continued, "Close To You was not initially a part of TSOU—it’s from a different time entirely, we had finished the whole record top to bottom, but I heard you loud and clear. Consider this one a bonus track pre-deluxe?? With everyone getting their vinyls this week, I got impatient and wanted you all to have it early. or seven years late, actually."

Advertisement

Story behind Close To You's high demand

It all started in 2017 when Abrams played a piano version of it on Instagram and later posted a demo snippet in 2018. Despite overwhelming demand from fans at home and abroad, the artist took time before deciding to include it in her album. That's because, according to her, it didn't match the style of her new album, she said during an interview held after a concert in 2022. However, she gave them hope by suggesting that she might release it soon.

The hype built up even more over time, as a TikTok video featuring an audio clip of the demo from 2023 now has more than forty thousand videos, some of them pleading with Abrams to drop the track.

Gracie Abrams finally announced on May 9th that the single would be available on vinyl. Shortly thereafter, Close to You appeared as a P.S. track on her upcoming sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Means A Lot To Me': Halsey Announces 5th Studio Album With Release Date Of First Single