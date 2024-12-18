Gracie Abrams Reflects on Emotional Final Day of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: 'It Felt Like the Last Day of School’

Gracie Abrams is offering a glimpse into the backstage atmosphere of Taylor Swift’s recently concluded Eras Tour on its final day. The 25-year-old artist, who opened 49 shows for the pop titan—including the final stop in Vancouver on Sunday, December 8—shared that the last concert was incredibly emotional for everyone involved in Swift’s 21-month-long roadshow.

“Everyone had been crying all day. It felt like the last day of school backstage,” Abrams revealed in a December 17 interview with Nylon. “Everyone was walking around with their [Eras Tour] books, signing each other’s books. We were all walking around with Sharpies.”

Abrams mentioned that traveling across the globe with the 14-time Grammy winner brought everyone on the crew closer.

“I’m feeling emotional and grateful and in a state of shock that we don’t, as a global community, get to experience that source of light anymore,” Abrams continued.

The up-and-coming singer also expressed gratitude for learning from one of the best in the business. She said she was like a sponge around the Folklore songstress at every moment of her show.

“I’ve basically been studying for a year and a half. Every time I opened for her, I watched and learned,” Abrams said. The Good Riddance hitmaker added that she manages to extract learning even when she and Swift talk about the weather.

Advertisement

Abrams credited Swift with contributing to her evolving stardom, saying that opening for the pop star—from the beginning of the tour when she was fresh off her debut album to this past October when she rejoined the tour with the release of her hit single That’s So True—has meant more to her and done more for her career than anything else.

Of the song itself, the singer said it’s funny how one track holds the power to change the entire trajectory of an artist’s career through the kind of engagement it brings. Abrams noted that it was very special for her to see the audience scream the song’s lyrics back to her during shows she performed it.

In September, Abrams discussed debuting Us, her collaboration with Swift, at Wembley Stadium in June. She shared that during their performance, Swift made her feel as if they were the only two people there, and her ability to block out the crowd was profoundly impactful for Abrams to witness.

Advertisement

Abrams plans to take all that she has learned from Swift on her own tour, which is set to begin in July 2025.

ALSO READ: Gracie Adams All Hearts For Sweet Friend Taylor Swift; Calls Grammy-Winning Singer Her ‘Safe Place’