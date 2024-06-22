Gracie Abrams Shares BTS Video Of Taylor Swift And Her Singing Their New Song; WATCH Here

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift had quite a lot of fun collaborating on their new song. Abrams shared a BTS video of the singers figuring out the lyrics to the new track that is a part of the former’s latest studio album, The Secret Of Us. The Mess It Up singer put out a couple of videos in which, apart from writing the lyrics of the song, the duo were also seen putting off a fire on the food pot.

The hilarious videos of the singer duo attracted the fans to comment. The excited audience was their creative selves in the comments so that the other users could have a laugh.

What did Gracie Abrams caption her hilarious post featuring Taylor Swift?

In a post featuring the Grammy Award winner, Abrams wrote, “Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. @taylorswift, now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you.” Meanwhile, the comment section under Abrams's post was filled with witty comments from the fans of the singer.

One of the users stated, “Giving us a no skip album and this amazing video of you and Taylor fighting fires??? Gracie, you’re too generous.” The other user wrote, “Fire fighter Taylor in action.”

The other set of fans shared their thoughts, too. One of them claimed, “Wow !!!! This is hilarious. Nothing like a late night fire extinguisher. well done!!” Another fan shared, “When we said we hope this song is fire we didn’t mean it literally.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gracie Abrams Unveils Collaborative Track Us Ft Taylor Swift Following Their Eras Tour Partnership

Gracie Abrams’ collaboration with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams dropped her collaborative track with Taylor Swift on Friday, June 21, under her latest studio album, The Secret of Us. The song revolves around the idea of reflecting on failed relationships. The pair’s new track could give Swifties a dose of nostalgia, as the composition is similar to Midnight singer’s 11th studio album.

The heartbreak track ends with Abrams throwing questions over to her ex by singing, “The pain of, the reign of, the flame of Us? / The outline, well, sometimes, do you miss us? / The best kind, well, sometimes, do you miss us?”

The Us song is out now.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Gracie Abrams Friendship Timeline: Exploring Their Bond Amid New Collab On Latter's Album