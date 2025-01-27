Gracie Abrams Slams Fans' Petition to Replace Dora Jar as Her Tour’s Opening Act; Calls It ‘Wildly Uncool and Bizarre…’

Gracie Abrams is truly not one of those who stay silent about the things she finds wrong. The songstress called out her fans who petitioned that her tour opener, Dora Jar, should be replaced with someone else.

As per Billboard, a petition was started on Change.org after the announcement about Dora Jar opening Abrams tour was rolled out, asking the artist to be changed. The petition, which has now been deleted, was started under Dexter Morgan’s name.

According to the publication, the petition mentioned that multiple fans, along with Morgan, were “baffled” by the announcement about the tour opener. It was added that they were “perplexed” as they did not “recognize” the artist and with less time until the tour, it was not possible for them to be familiar with her “slow-paced songs.”

Morden stated, “For a memorable concert experience, an opening act should set the mood and get the crowd excited, but Dora’s slow-tempo songs may not achieve this goal.” Then it was reportedly suggested that a popular and “energetic artist or band” be opted as the songstress's tour’s opening act.

It seemingly did not sit well with Abrams as she shared a comment on January 25, slamming this petition under the post by Stereogum, who shared the news about the petition.

Abrams penned, “Just hearing about this absolute ridiculousness… so wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up.” She added that she has only witnessed everybody’s “total excitement” and that she could not be more lucky or proud to share a stage with Dora Jar.

Advertisement

The Close To You artist further asked people to listen to what Dora Jar has created even if one is attending her concert or not. She concluded with, “Dora forever and ever.”

Later on January 26, Abrams shared a screenshot of the above-mentioned comment on her Instagram stories, stating, “Hi, reiterating this and then dropping it.” She also expressed her excitement to share a stage with her tour opener and penned that she loved her.

On the other hand, Dora Jar also did not stay silent about the petition. She shared a few tweets on X expressing her reaction to the same. In one of the posts, Dora Jar joked about signing the petition while also keeping up her rehearsal in case she ends up opening the show.

ALSO READ: Glenn Close Reveals ‘Helpful' Advice She Got From Robin Williams Ahead Of Her Debut On SNL: READ