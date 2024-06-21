Gracie Abrams Unveils Collaborative Track Us Ft Taylor Swift Following Their Eras Tour Partnership

Gracie Abrams dropped her collaboration with Taylor Swift, titled Us, at midnight on June 21, and mind us not, but the track screams the name of the latter in unicorn colors.

Although Taylor’s voice can be heard scattered throughout the track, her signature style is all over it, serving as a retrospective of a failed relationship that once had extreme potential. The song, co-written and co-produced by Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, is explored in great detail below.

Gracie Abrams' collaborative track with Taylor Swift is reminiscent of the latter’s TTPD

“Do you miss us?” Abrams and Swift ask in the chorus of the song. “I felt it / You held it / Do you miss us? / Wonder if you regret the secret of us.”

The second verse on the track feels particularly similar to the themes of Swift's recently released 11th studio album, The Tortured Poet’s Department: “It felt like something old / It felt like something hold, like souls bleeding / So it felt like what I've known,” the duo belt out. “You’re 29 years old / So how can you be so cold when I open my home?”

The pre-chorus that follows is where Swift dominates the track with her vocals, singing, “And if history’s clear, the flames always end up in ashes / And what seemed like fate, give it 10 months and you’ll be past it / Babylon loves hanging, missed calls on the line / I gave you mine.”

The song ends with Abrams posing one last torrent of questions at her lover, singing, “The pain of, the reign of, the flame of Us? / The outline, well, sometimes, do you miss us? / The best kind, well, sometimes, do you miss us?”

How did Gracie Abrams, 24, and Taylor Swift, 34, develop a friendship?

Abrams and Swift reportedly remained in touch after the former opened for the Cruel Summer singer on the first North American leg of her Eras Tour. The duo even enjoyed a dinner party hosted at Swift’s Tribeca apartment recently before narrowly escaping a potential fire hazard.

At a recent gathering at Swift’s place, Abrams said a candle tipped over around 6 a.m. after a night of partying and drinking.

Swift, quick on her feet, however, saved the day by picking up a fire extinguisher to remedy the situation. “She was such a legend,” Abrams said of Swift to Billboard. “I don't know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do.”

“We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks,” she added. Abrams will again join Swift on the road to open for the final North American leg of her Eras Tour later this year.

Abrams’ sophomore album Secret of Us, which features the aforementioned collaboration with Taylor Swift, is out now.

