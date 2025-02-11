Graham Norton Set to Host ITV’s Bold New Gameshow The Neighbourhood Where Families Compete for Cash

Graham Norton will be hosting a unique gameshow titled, The Neighbourhood.

ITV has unveiled its brand-new reality competition series, which combines high-stakes gameplay with domestic life. The 12-part series will be hosted by award-winning presenter Graham Norton, as real families and households compete for a life-changing cash prize.

Unlike other reality shows that take place in exotic locations or luxurious villas, The Neighbourhood will unfold in the contestants' own homes. Participants will live together 24/7 while competing in public challenges that test their strategies and social dynamics. However, this is no ordinary competition—they must eliminate their neighbors while still maintaining popularity within the community.

ITV stated, "The challenges they face in public will change the dynamics behind closed doors. And to win, they'll need to defeat their neighbors while staying popular on the street."

According to Radio Times, Norton expressed his excitement for the series: "Like everyone, I’m always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors. Add to that some dastardly challenges and a life-changing prize, and I’m hooked."

The series, produced in collaboration with Lifted Entertainment and The Garden, promises intense competition and relatable domestic drama for audiences to enjoy.

Norton added, "Both Lifted [Entertainment] and The Garden are masters at what they do, so I feel confident The Neighbourhood will be the nation's favorite destination!"

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Director of Entertainment and Daytime, praised the show as an excellent blend of competition and drama, emphasizing that the diversity of its cast makes it even more compelling.

Graham Norton hosts The Neighbourhood, which is set to premiere on ITV later this year.

Advertisement