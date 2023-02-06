Grammy 2023: Taylor Swift dances as ex Harry Styles performs As It Was on stage; Fans REACT

Taylor Swift cheered for her ex-partner Harry Styles at the 2023 Grammys and fans can’t keep cool! Both Taylor and Harry were awarded the coveted musical honour at the 65th annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Styles also performed his popular song As It Was on stage today. And as per the latest reports, Taylor was the only one dancing and cheering him on during his gig. Read on to know more!

Taylor Swift dances as her ex-partner Harry Styles performs on stage If a recent report by Page Six is to be believed, Taylor “danced the entire song” and was “the only person dancing in her section” while the former One-Direction frontman performed on stage. The source added that the All Too Well singer “popped right out of her seat” and started dancing as soon as Harry hit the stage. The publication also shared a video showcasing Taylor grooving to Harry Styles’ song at the Grammys today. The 29-year-old singer looked fantastic in his silver jumpsuit with fringes. On the other hand, Taylor kept up with the themes of her recently released album Midnights, and wore a sequined deep blue two-piece outfit. For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated for three months from October 2012 to January 2013. Swift’s fans believe that two of her songs – Style and Out of The Woods are about Harry Styles.

Today, Harry won the Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys for Harry’s House. On the other hand, Taylor Swift won the Best Music Video for her song All Too Well: The Short Film. Taylor even gave Harry a standing ovation while he accepted his award on stage. Fans react to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ video from the Grammys As soon as fans of Taylor and Harry saw footage of them being in the same room, they took to Twitter to express their excitement. According to Page Six, one fan wrote, “They’re gonna be in the same room. I repeat- taylor swift and harry styles will be in the same room. #GRAMMYs #TaylorSwift #harrystyles." Another fan added, “THIS MOMENT JUST LAUNCHED ME INTO OUTER SPACE ANOTHER ICONIC TAYLOR AND HARRY GRAMMY MOMENT #GRAMMYs #HarryStyles #TaylorSwift."

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: From Adele to Beyoncé, check out who won what