Grammy Award winning country singer Joe Diffie passes away at 61 due to complications caused by Coronavirus

The country music icon Joe Diffie passed away at 61 on March 29 due to COVID-19.

The country music icon Joe Diffie passed away at 61 on March 29 owing to the COVID-19. The singer has announced that he has test positive for the Coronavirus. The fans of the singer are under shock to hear the unfortunate news of his passing. The representatives of the country singer confirmed the news of his death due to the health complications of the Coronavirus. The country music icon made his diagnosis of testing positive for Coronavirus public. The fans and music lovers are shocked over the news of the singer's death.

Many fans offered their condolences on social media. Previously, the singer's official statement read that he is under medical care and is undergoing treatment. The Grammy Award-winning country star Joe Diffie also urged the fans and music lovers across the world to be careful of the COVID-19. The singer was a household name for all the country music lovers. Joe was also a part of Grand Ole Opry for nearly 25 years. The Grammy Award winner has over 20 hit numbers under the top 10 chartbusters. In the year 2012, Jason Aldean recorded a song meant as a tribute to Joe Diffie.

The song, 1994 became a hit among the fans of the country singer. The country music icon's death has come as a shock to his fans. Music lovers across the globe are offering condolences on social media. The singer had earlier on rescheduled his shows owing to the Coronavirus scare. Joe Diffie stated in his post that they are rescheduling the shows after the COVID-19 crisis was declared a pandemic.

