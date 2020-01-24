Grammy Awards 2020: Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah and more to present at the ceremony; Check it out

Trevor Noah, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and many more celebrities will give away the award at Grammy Awards 2020. Read on to know more.

Grammy never disappoints music fans when it comes to organising a celebrity-packed event. From a power-packed performance line up to celebrity award presenters, the stage stays star-studded throughout the night. With the award ceremony just around the corner, the Recording Academy has announced the lineup of presenters for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Various celebrities from the music industry, including stars like Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, and Shania Twain, will hand out the prestigious award on stage.

The presenters list also includes current Grammy nominees Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah, both are nominated in the Best Comedy Album category this year. Various previous Grammy winners like Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder will also present awards to this year’s winners. The golden gramophone will also be presented by past Grammy nominees like Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha, plus music industry moguls Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. Other presenters include Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, Billboard reported.

The prestigious and much-anticipated award ceremony will also feature an exciting performance line up for the fans. The line-up includes Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their Grammys stage debut. For the latest edition of the award ceremony, celebrities themselves announced their performance before it was officially announced by the organisers. Marking her first live performance since her 2018 drug overdose, Demi Lovato will take the stage. "I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing," the sorry not sorry singer announced on Instagram.

Ariana Grande, who skipped last year’s ceremony due to some creative differences with the organisers, will perform this year. She has also made her way to the list of nominees. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will mark their first Grammy performance together. Aerosmith, The Jonas Brothers, Run-D.M.C, Charlie Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and Tyler, The Creator, will also take the stage to deliver stunning performances.

