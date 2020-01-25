Grammy Awards 2020: Taylor Swift to SKIP the ceremony despite 3 nominations; cancels secret performance

Taylor Swift will not attend Grammy Awards 2020 despite being nominated in three categories. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift will skip this year’s GRAMMYs despite being nominated for three awards. The 30-year-old singer, who is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, will not attend Grammy Awards 2020. The exact reason for her absence is unclear. She did not attend the 2019 ceremony either and fans speculated that it was because her album Reputation was shut out of all the major categories and only earned one nomination, for Best Pop Vocal Album, which she ended up losing to Ariana Grande.

However, Entertainment Tonight had reported that the songstress skipped the ceremony because she was in London filming the movie adaptation of Cats. This year, speculations were that Swift was planning a secret performance on the broadcast, but it seems like she decided otherwise. Last time the Lover singer attended the prestigious ceremony was in 2016. That year, her album 1989 won three awards -- Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video. The singer has a total of 10 Grammy wins to her credits.

While Swift won’t be attending the ceremony, the much-anticipated award show will feature an exciting performance line up for the fans by various other A-list celebrities from the music industry. The line-up includes Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their Grammys stage debut. Marking her first live performance since her 2018 drug overdose, Demi Lovato will take the stage. Ariana Grande, who skipped last year’s ceremony due to some creative differences with the organisers, will perform this year. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will mark their first Grammy performance together. Aerosmith, The Jonas Brothers, Run-D.M.C, Charlie Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and Tyler, The Creator, will also take the stage to deliver stunning performances.

