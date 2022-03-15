Grammy Awards 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more announced as performers

The Grammys have revealed a star-studded list of singers who will take the stage on music's biggest night. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that nominees BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and Jack Harlow will all perform at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3.

This year's event, which was initially set for January in Los Angeles but was moved due to an increase in COVID cases, will be presented for the second year in a row by Trevor Noah. As per PEOPLE, with seven nominations apiece, Eilish and Rodrigo have the most among this year's artists, including album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year. Carlile and Lil Nas X trail them with five nominations apiece, while Harlow is nominated twice for his contributions on Lil Nas X's album Montero.

Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne is nominated for best country album as well as best country duo/group performance, while BTS is nominated for best pop duo/group performance. As per PEOPLE, with 11 nominations, Jon Batiste is the most nominated artist this year, including album and single of the year. With eight nominations apiece, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. are tied for second place.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be aired live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and presented by Trevor Noah, will air on CBS on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be available to watch live and on demand on Paramount+.

