Grammy Awards 2022: Drake reportedly decides to withdraw his two nominations

Drake has withdrawn his Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, according to a Recording Academy spokesman, as per Variety.

According to sources, via Variety, Drake and his management made the choice, and the Grammys fulfilled his request, albeit his rationale remained unknown at the time of publishing. He was nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for his song "Way 2 Sexy" from his album "Certified Lover Boy" (featuring Future and Young Thug). However, rather than nominating the person with the sixth-most votes, as the Academy did when it abruptly increased the top four categories from eight to ten last month, the voting will continue with just four candidates, apparently since ballots have already been sent to Academy members.

Meanwhile, the Grammy votes were released on Monday morning, and the Grammy website is anticipated to be changed soon to remove Drake's nominations. Interestingly, Grammy nominations must be filed by a representative, often the label, and if an artist does not want for their song to be included, the label simply does not submit it. The decision to withdraw a candidacy so late in the process — after it has been filed and published on the day the votes are posted — may be unprecedented.

Drake has had a long and often strained history with the Grammys. After failing to honour his colleague and fellow Canadian musician the Weeknd in any of its 2021 categories, despite having one of the top albums and songs of 2020, he asked for them to be replaced with "something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come" a year ago.

