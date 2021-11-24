Grammy Awards 2022: Halsey, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X & Ed Sheeran LAUD their fans for major nominations

Artists have reacted to their Grammy nominations and thanked their fans, and the Recording Academy for the unexpected news! While fans have gathered on Twitter to laud their favourite performers and artists, the singers too have praised their fans for believing in them and their hard work.

For those unversed, the Recording Academy has released the 2022 Grammy Nominations list which includes many well-known artists as well as new names. Halsey, who got nominated in the Best Alternative Album category for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power has taken to the social media platform to laud their fans and express their gratitude for the nomination. "Really wasn’t expecting that! It was an honor to work with some of my heroes, Trent and Atticus, and I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come. Here’s to taking risks," the singer penned.

In another tweet, Halsey also penned a sweet note for BTS who announced their nomination. "Also SO wild to have it announced by some of my favorite people and my friends. Congrats to @BTS_twt on their nom for Butter!" they added.

Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran too penned their thank you notes for the Recording Academy and fans.

"Thank you, so so much," Grande penned as she mentioned the Recording Academy for considering her as a potential nominee. Lil Nas X posted a couple of hilarious tweets and then wrote a wonderful note for his fans. "Don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. Love u guys," he added.

Ed Sheeran too penned a beautiful note, lauding Johnny McDaid and Fred for working on music with him. "Bad Habits got a Song of the Year nomination at the @RecordingAcad awards. Very chuffed thank you. Congrats to @johnnymcdaid and Fred again.., and all the other nominees x," the singer tweeted.

