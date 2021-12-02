Grammy Awards 2022: Trevor Noah RETURNS to host 64th edition of the award show

Trevor Noah is back to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The announcement was made during a wide-ranging discussion on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday. However, Noah hosted the Grammys in March, when the show was staged outside of Los Angeles' Staples Center to allow for social distancing.

"I was just lucky to be a part of it, you know," Noah said on CBS Mornings as per Deadline. "And I guess we had such a good time that we were like, imagine if we had people there how much more fun would we have had, and so this year the Grammys is going to be back." Noah remarked that he had a lot of responsibility as the Grammys host. "Like, if I'm not there, who lifts Kevin Hart into his seat, you know what I mean?" he said. "There are important things that I am supposed to be doing on that night, you know? I give Jay-Z emotional support. He's very nervous, and I just tell him, 'It's going to be OK, Jay,' You know? 'You're breaking a record. You're beating Quincy Jones in nominations.' I'm there to give people the moral support that they wouldn't have."

Meanwhile, The Grammy Awards will broadcast on January 31, 2022, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The Grammy candidates were released this week, and for the first time, there are ten contenders in each of the general field categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7), and Olivia Rodrigo (7) are among the top candidates this year.

As per Deadline, The Recording Academy's 64th Annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. Executive producers include Ben Winston, Jesse Collins, and Raj Kapoor, with Jeannae Rouzan Clay joining the team as a co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton is back as director, while Kapoor is the showrunner.

ALSO READ:Trevor Noah asked to 'shut the f**k up' in a failed attempt to imitate viral Italy balcony singers video