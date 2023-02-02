Grammy Awards 2023: Cardi B, Viola Davis, Olivia Rodrigo to present; Here's when, where you can watch the ceremony

Trevor Noah, the Daily Show alum who will host the 65th Grammy Awards for the third time in a row, has been tucked away to make your Grammys streaming all popup. And now, if you're wondering where you can watch the Grammys, your answer is here:

The most anticipated musical celebration of award season is all set to begin, which is right around the corner, which is not keeping fans and the artist calm. The 65th Grammy Awards, which will be held on February 5, will celebrate the best artists of the year who have left a mark through their musical notes, songs, and albums in 2022. We know you're just as excited as we are, and with that excitement comes a slew of questions. To make it easier for you, we've compiled all the information you need to know about the 2023 Grammys before viewers tune in to witness who will take home prizes for Record of the Year, Best New Artist, and other categories.

The event will take place on Monday, February 6 at 5:30. (IST). The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will serve as the Grammys' host venue. The program will also be available live on websites like live.grammy.com for viewers. The award ceremony will be broadcast on CBS Television Network in the United States.

As far as knowing who the listed nominees are and who didn't make it to the list - On Nov. 15, 2022, the nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards were revealed. The list includes many unexpected nominations and startling omissions. The 11-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift, received four nominations, which include:

1. Song of the Year

2. Best Song Written for Visual Media

3. Best Country Song

4. Best Music Video

Even though her most recent album, Midnights, was not eligible for consideration this year.

Moving on to the other: Several celebrities received their first-ever Grammy nominations, including Viola Davis for - Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her “memoir” and “Finding Me”, putting her one step closer to achieving EGOT status.

Consider the pioneers of the music industry: artists such as BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Demi Lovato's 2022 releases, however, did not receive much love, which didn’t allow them to score any nominations at the Grammys this year.

Coming to the "Always there at the nominees' names, who can never fail to be off the Grammy Awards nomination list," Beyoncé, being the "Queen of Music," has received nine nominations this year with her husband Jay-Z jointly receiving the most Grammy nominations for an artist in history. Coldplay, ABBA, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, ABBA, and Lizzo are all competing for this year's Album of the Year honour.