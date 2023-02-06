Grammy Awards 2023: Harry Styles gets flak from fans after Recording Academy’s tweet related to Grammy wins

Harry Styles took home two Grammys today! The 29-year-old singer won the Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of The Year for Harry’s House, at the 65th annual Grammy Awards held today, February 6th (IST), at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

While many of Harry’s fans are celebrating these honours, others are not quite happy with his wins. Read on to find out why. Harry Styles’ connection with the producer of the Grammys During the telecast, the Recording Academy put out a tweet on its official handle pointing out the connection between Harry’s song ‘As It Was’ and the producer of the Grammys. “Fun fact: The voice at the beginning of “As It Was” is the daughter of our very own #GRAMMYs producer, @BenWinston!” the handle tweeted.

Who is the producer of the Grammys, you ask? Well, for the unversed, Ben Winston, as reported by Just Jared, has been producing the Grammys telecast for CBS since 2017. Not only this, Winston has also been the executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden. The connection between Harry and Ben Winston is not a recent one. As per the media outlet mentioned above, in 2011, Winston was the director of the documentary One Direction: A Year in the Making. He also produced the 3-D concert film for the now-defunct boy band in 2013.

Fans are upset with Harry Styles’ Grammy wins Although Ben Winston reportedly has no input in who should be awarded the Grammys in different categories, unless he is a member of the Recording Academy, fans seem to be upset about his connection with Harry Styles. They took to Twitter and responded to the Recording Academy’s tweet. One fan wrote, “he shouldn’t have been nomed for this reason alone.” A second fan wrote, “lmaooo they exposed what’s going on behind the scene (crying emoji).” Another user’s tweet read, “why would y’all admit this”.

While accepting his Album of the Year award on stage, as per Billboard, Harry Styles thanked his fellow nominees like Adele, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile and others for being a constant source of inspiration for him. He further added, “I feel like on nights like tonight, there is no such thing as ‘best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s gonna get us one of these.” Tearfully, he concluded his speech by thanking the Recording Academy for the recognition and said, “This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much.”

