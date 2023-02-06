Grammy Awards 2023: Viola Davis gets EGOT status after winning coveted honour for her audiobook

For the unversed Egot is an acronym that stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony – the four significant awards and honours an artist can get in the world of entertainment in the US. According to the Guardian, Viola Davis has become the 18 th person to be an Egot winner, thus joining the elite circle consisting of the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd, and John Gielgud.

Viola Davis the fourth black person to get Egot status at the 65th Grammy Awards

The 2023 Grammy Awards are going on in full swing today at the Crpto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Davis’ win comes at a crucial time, given that the US is celebrating Black History Month. The first Black man to win an Egot was the musician John Legend, who bagged the honour at just 39 years of age in 2018. Apart from him, Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg also have Egot statuses, thus making Viola the fourth Black person and the third Black woman to enter the respected club of Egot winners. The actress bagged the honour at the 2023 Grammys today for the audiobook recording of her memoir titled Finding Me.

Accepting the trophy on stage, Viola said, “Oh, my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey. I just Egot!”