Grammy Awards 2024: Barbie Wins The Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

It's the biggest night of the year for music lovers: the Grammys night! About 80 awards have been given out early. A few of our favorite movies of the year were nominated today and scored some exciting wins. Greta Gerwig's Barbie took home the awards for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written For Visual Media, What Was I Made For?

Barbie won the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Although Barbie lost Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, which ended up going to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Billie Eilish and Finneas accepted their award for the song What Was I Made For?

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Wins Her First Ever Grammy For Best Pop Solo Performance For Flowers

"This is shocking to me," Eilish said, further adding, "I was expecting to turn right back around and leave." Finneas continued, "I want to thank our parents, our dad, who worked as a construction worker at Mattel Corporation for much of our childhood to keep food on the table."

What Was I Made For? beat out three other songs from Barbie, including I'm Just Ken, which is also competing against What Was I Made For? at the Oscars next month. The song also beat Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Interestingly, one of the nominees for that song was Ludwig Göransson, who beat Barbie for his Oppenheimer score.

Advertisement

Will Ryan Gosling sing I'm Just Ken at the Oscars?

The 96th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 10, will feature nominees for Best Original Song, including Barbie's I'm Just Ken and What Was I Made For?, American Symphony's It Never Went Away, Killers of the Flower Moon's Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), and Flamin' Hot's The Fire Inside.

Movie fans are curious about the possibility of Ryan Gosling performing I'm Just Ken live during the Oscars ceremony as it's common for nominated songs to be performed. Gosling responded in a humorous interview with W Magazine before the song was officially nominated.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling shared. He added, "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: SZA and Phoebe Bridgers Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost In The Machine