Grammy Awards 2024 In Memoriam: Oprah Winfrey & Others Pay Tribute To Late Icons Tina Turner And More

The 2024 Grammys have come to an end! The 66th Academy awards has been a blend of various factors-whether it is the triumph of unbroken friendship or a tale of success, this prestigious title has something to offer. Amidst such laureate winners, are also stars and icons, who are no more here with us today. Have Tina Turner, Tony Bennett and Sinead O’Connor given a tribute at Memoriam performances? Who joined Oprah Winfrey in this year’s adieu? Find all details inside.

Was Tony Bennett given a tribute in the Memoriam segment?

Stevie Wonder was the elegant leader of the pack who went on to tribute all the music legends who have passed away in 2023. Tony Bennett died in July 2023 at the age of 96 due to aging health concerns.

About him Stevie says, "I remember hearing Tony Bennett singing 'For Once in My Life' when I was like 13 or 14 years old.” He also added, "But what's amazing is I was able to actually sing the song with someone that I admired for so long, not just because of his voice, which was incredible, but because of his art, his love for art, his love for peace, his love for unity, his love for civil rights." The singer then started with a melodious version of For Once In My Life, and allowed Annie Lennox to take over.

The latter singer was going to honor songwriter and activist- Sinead O’Connor. The singer died in 2023 at the age of 56. She was remembered with a sweet version of her song, Nothing Compares To You.

Did Oprah Winfrey also join Memoriam?

While Lenny Kravits and Jon Batiste performed in honor of Godfather of Black Entertainment- Mr. Clarence Avant, Oprah Winfrey was on another streak. The famous presenter gave an introductory remark for Tina Turner-the Queen of Rock and Roll, which received high energy from audiences. Turner’s segment was performed by Barrino, through her song Proud Mary. Fans cheered and remembered these singers through their works.

