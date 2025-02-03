Grammy Awards 2025: From Olivia Rodrigo-Louis Partridge to Lady Gaga-Michael Polansky; Best Couples of the Night

The night of the Grammys is not only an occasion that celebrates award-worthy acts but also brings out the best in couples deeply in love with each other.

This year’s Grammy was no different, as many famous musicians were seen pairing up with their soulmates. Attending the grand event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025, Olivia Rodrigo was seen spending time with Lois Partridge.

While Partridge was not seen on the red carpet at the highly acclaimed event, he was spotted sitting inside. Louis Partridge wore a black suit paired with a white T-shirt. Meanwhile, the All I Want songstress, Olivia Rodrigo, was seen in a vintage Versace dress with a plunging neckline and multiple cutouts.

Joining the couple, who celebrated the event in black, were Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, who were spotted walking hand in hand. The Always Remember Us This Way artist wore a Samuel Lewis gown with a high neck, corset-style bodice, and dramatic pointed sleeves. Meanwhile, her fiancé coordinated with her in an all-black outfit.

Next up are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, the two great personalities who charmed the red carpet at the Grammys 2025. The American model wore a mermaid-style dress designed by Christian Siriano, while the pianist and Conversations in the Dark artist donned a uniquely patterned brown suit by Louis Vuitton.

During the grand and celebrated night, Mark Manio and Scott Hoying were also seen sporting broad smiles. The Pentatonix artist wore a monochromatic brown look, featuring a jacket accented with a large rose brooch. Pairing with him, his husband Manio wore a brown shirt and blazer, paired with light-pink pants.

Another interesting pair was Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. The Sunglasses at Night artist wore a strapless silver gown with detached puffy sleeves, while her husband donned an all-white look paired with beige sneakers.