Grammy Awards 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter & Billie Eilish Arrive

Doechii took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album for her album Alligator Bites Never Heal. The award, presented by rapper Cardi B, was the first to be announced during the main broadcast.

To qualify, an album must contain over 75% new rap recordings. This win marks a major milestone in Doechii’s career, adding to the excitement of the night. Many other major awards were presented during the pre-show, but Doechii’s victory was one of the first highlights of the evening.

“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I would be rewarded,” she said.