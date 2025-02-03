Grammy Awards 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter & Billie Eilish Arrive
Sabrina Carpenter won her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album with Short n’ Sweet. In her acceptance speech, she expressed how much the album meant to her, thanking her fans and family. Earlier, she performed 'Espresso,' which was Spotify's most-streamed song globally in 2024. Carpenter has quickly risen to stardom, following her success as a supporting act on Taylor Swift’s 'Eras' tour.
Doechii took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album for her album Alligator Bites Never Heal. The award, presented by rapper Cardi B, was the first to be announced during the main broadcast.
To qualify, an album must contain over 75% new rap recordings. This win marks a major milestone in Doechii’s career, adding to the excitement of the night. Many other major awards were presented during the pre-show, but Doechii’s victory was one of the first highlights of the evening.
“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I would be rewarded,” she said.
First-time Grammy winner Sabrina wowed the audience with a captivating performance of her hits 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please.' The crowd is left in awe as she brings energy and passion to the stage, marking a memorable moment in music’s biggest night.
The Grammys are using some of their commercial time to help local Los Angeles businesses affected by the wildfires. Host Trevor Noah explained that the ads will give these businesses much-needed exposure. This is part of the show’s efforts to raise funds and support those impacted by the fires. The ceremony also featured local touches, like flowers from a small business.
Billie Eilish, a Grammy favorite, took the stage early in the night alongside her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, to perform her hit 'Birds of a Feather.' The viral song, hugely popular on TikTok, had stars like Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo dancing in the audience. The performance featured what appeared to be childhood photos of Billie and Finneas, adding an emotional touch. She ended by expressing her love for Los Angeles, making the moment even more special on music’s biggest night.
The 67th Grammy Awards began with a heartfelt tribute to Los Angeles, which was recently devastated by deadly wildfires. Dawes, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, and St. Vincent performed Randy Newman’s 'I Love LA.' The song resonated deeply, especially for Dawes’ Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire, one of LA’s most destructive wildfires.
The 67th Grammy Awards start with an opening performance by The Doors. The legendary band sets the tone for a night full of music, big wins, and memorable moments.