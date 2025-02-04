Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift Adorably Grooves With Alicia Keys' Son; WATCH Here

Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys’ son went on to shake a leg at the Grammy Awards 2025, following the Girl on Fire singer’s win at the ceremony. Genesis, who Keys shares with Swizz Beatz, was seen twirling around with the pop icon on the songs while Shakira performed on the stage.

On his Instagram story, Beatz shared a video of his son grooving with Swift. The latter dazzled in a red enchanting dress, while the 10-year-old looked dapper in a tuxedo.

As he shared the clip, Beatz went on to write, “Gen and Taylor Swift Jamming.” Apart from Genesis, Keys and her husband are also parents to son Egypt. Meanwhile, Beatz also has three more kids from his previous marriage.

While the young star stole the show alongside Swift at the Grammy Awards, Keys also had her special moments as she accepted her award in the Global Impact category for speaking up about the importance of diversity in the nation.

In her acceptance speech, she said, "This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices. We've seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game."

The musician added, "DEI is not a threat; it's a gift." The singer continued, "When destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix, and as you see tonight, music is the unstoppable language that connects us all. It's so beautiful."

While the Bad Blood crooner stepped up to present the award to Beyonce, she herself walked out with zero Grammys this year despite being nominated in seven categories.