The nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards have been announced, with British singer-songwriter Raye emerging as the biggest contender of the year. Leading the nominations with an impressive 11 nods, Raye is followed by Spanish sensation Rosalía, who secured nine nominations. Country music star Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers also enjoyed a strong showing, earning seven nominations each.

The list celebrates a mix of established superstars and rising musical talents. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean, who won last year's Best New Artist award, received six nominations apiece. Meanwhile, Beyoncé achieved another historic milestone, earning her 100th Grammy nomination for “Morning Dew (Donk)” in the Best R&B Solo Performance category, further cementing her place in Grammy history.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and simultaneously streamed on Hulu and Disney+, bringing together some of the biggest names in the global music industry.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Lost Weekend” - Phoebe Bridgers

“The Art of Loving” - Olivia Dean

“Dandelion” - Ella Langley

“The Romantic” - Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope.” - Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Lux” - Rosalía

“The Life of a Showgirl” - Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Berghain” (Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor)

“Choosin’ Texas” (Ella Langley)

“The Cure” (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Hate That I Made You Love Me” (Ariana Grande)

“I Knew It, I Knew You (From ‘Toy Story 5’)” (Taylor Swift)

“Man I Need” (Olivia Dean)

“Risk It All” (Bruno Mars)

“Where Is My Husband!” (Raye)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Man I Need” - Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas” - Ella Langley

“I Just Might” - Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” - Raye

“The Cure” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain” - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia” - Taylor Swift

“Dracula” - Tame Impala, Jennie

BEST NEW ARTIST

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Man I Need” - Olivia Dean

“Risk it All” - Bruno Mars

“Where is My Husband!” - Raye

“The Cure” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Sauvignon Blanc” - Rosalía

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Runway” - Lady Gaga, Doechii

“Bring Your Love” - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

“Click Clack Symphony.” - Raye, Hans Zimmer

“The Life of a Showgirl” - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

“Dracula” - Tame Impala, Jennie

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Dillagence II” - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla

“Am I the Drama?” - Cardi B

“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops” - Rapsody

“Octane” - Don Toliver

“Everything is a Lot.” - Wale

“Bully - Deluxe” — Kanye West (Ye)

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Good Flirts” - Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd

“Erritime” - Cardi B

“Run It Back” - De La Soul featuring Nas

“Let ’Em Know” - T.I.

“Body” - Don Toliver

BEST TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM

“Clovis” - Charley Crockett

“50 Years from Home: Down at the Borderline” - Vince Gill

“Banks of the Trinity” - Cody Johnson

“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle” - Willie Nelson

“Once Upon a Second Time Around” - Charlie Worsham

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“The Whole World” - Vince Gill

“Choosin’ Texas” - Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” - Kacey Musgraves

“Can’t Sit Still” - Lainey Wilson

“Gary” - Stephen Wilson, Jr.

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Vol. II” - Angine de Poitrine

“Your Favorite Toy” - Foo Fighters

“The Wow! Signal” - Muse

“Foreign Tongues” - The Rolling Stones

“Frozen Charlotte” - Jack White

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Sarniezz” - Angine de Poitrine

“Lost Boys” - Phoebe Bridgers

“Trinidad” - Geese

“What’s Wrong with Me” - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

“In the Stars” - The Rolling Stones

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Brown (The Chocolate Edition)” - Chris Brown

“When the City Sleeps” - Alex Isley

“Kehlani” - Kehlani

“Saturday Night” - PJ Morton

“To Whom It May Concern” - Jill Scott

BEST R&B SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Morning Dew Donk” - Beyoncé

“Out The Window” - Kehlani

“Let Me” - Victoria Monet

“Pressha” - Jill Scott

“What You Need” - Tems

BEST ASIAN POP MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“Sunset Kiss” - Babymetal, Polyphia

“Unang Kilig” - Bini

“Bang Bang” - Ive

“404 (New Era)” - Kiiikiii

“Yes” - Lisa

“Visa” - SB19

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