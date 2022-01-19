Grammy Awards get a NEW date; Rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas

The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that the 2022 Grammy Awards will be held on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This will be the first time the telecast has taken place somewhere other than Los Angeles or New York since 1973, when it was staged in Nashville. It will also be the first time the concert has been hosted in a city without a chapter of the Recording Academy.

According to Billboard, The Grammys will be held at the end of the calendar year for the first time since the seventh annual Grammy Awards were hosted on April 13, 1965, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The Grammy telecast was delayed this year by three weeks because of the fast-spreading omicron variant, which was also caused by post-holiday COVID-19 outbreak in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards for 2021 have been rescheduled from January 31 to March 14. The Grammys in 2022 have likewise been pushed out from their original January 31 air date.

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah, the presenter of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, will play his part as host of the rescheduled Grammy Awards. Fulwell 73 Productions will produce the concert for the Recording Academy. As per Billboard, Raj Kapoor acts as showrunner and executive producer, with executive producers Ben Winston and Jesse Collins, and co-executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook serves as supervising producer alongside Tabitha D'umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild.

If the Academy Awards air as scheduled on March 27, it will be the first time since 1965 that the Oscars will precede the Grammys. That year, the Oscars were held on April 5, eight days before the Grammys.