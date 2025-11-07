EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Grammy Awards Nominations: Kendrick Lamar Grabs 9 Nods, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter Up For Big Wins

The Grammy Awards have announced the nominations for the upcoming ceremony on February 1, 2026.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Nov 08, 2025
Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga: courtesy of Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga: courtesy of Getty Images

The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony is dawning upon us, and we’re taking a look at the many artists who have been honored with a nomination for the upcoming event, all set to happen on February 1, next year. Impressively, American rapper Kendrick Lamar has appeared as the top scorer with a whopping nine nominations, followed by Lady Gaga as the most as female with seven of her own. Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny have each grabbed six. 

The Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, which has successfully taken over the world, managed to take a total of five nods, with one being the big four category, Song of the Year. 

Check out the nominations for some of the big Grammy Awards in the upcoming ceremony, starting off with the Big Four categories. 

Record of the Year

DtMF – Bad Bunny
Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety – Doechii
Wildflower – Billie Eilish
Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
Luther – Kendrick Lamar With SZA
The Subway – Chappell Roan
APT. – Rosé, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Abracadabra – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Anxiety – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
APT. – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)
DtMF – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
Luther – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
Manchild – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
Wildflower – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young

Best Pop Solo Performance

Daisies — Justin Bieber
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Disease — Lady Gaga
The Subway — Chappell Roan
Messy — Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden (From KPop Demon Hunters) – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Gabriela – KATSEYE
APT. – Rosé, Bruno Mars
30 for 30 – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Victory Lap — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
Space Invader — Kaytranada
Voltage — Skrillex
End of Summer — Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
Midnight Sun – Zara Larsson
Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
Illegal – PinkPantheress

Best Rock Song

As Alive as You Need Me to Be – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
Caramel – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
Glum – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
Never Enough – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
Zombie – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)

Best Rock Album

Private Music — Deftones
I Quit — Haim
From Zero — Linkin Park
Never Enough — Turnstile
Idols — Yungblud

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver
Alone — The Cure
Seein’ Stars —Turnstile
Mangetout — Wet Leg
Parachute — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable – Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

Yukon – Justin Bieber
It Depends – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded – Kehlani
Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk) – Leon Thomas
Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are — Durand Bernarr
Uptown — Lalah Hathaway
Love You Too — Ledisi
Crybaby — SZA
Vibes Don’t Lie — Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

Folded — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
Heart of a Woman — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
It Depends — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring
Bryson Tiller)
Overqualified — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
Yes It Is — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bloom — Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness — Bilal
Love on Digital — Destin Conrad
Access All Areas — Flo
Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

Beloved— Giveon
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
Mur — Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

Outside — Cardi B
Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &
Pharrell Williams
Anxiety — Doechii
TV Off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
Luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
WeMaj — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
Somebody Loves Me — Partynextdoor & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
The Birds Don’t Sing — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell
Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)
Sticky — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
TGIF — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)
TV Off —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar
Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

The full list of 95 categories can be found on the Grammy Awards’ official website. 

Credits: Getty Images

