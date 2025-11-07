Grammy Awards Nominations: Kendrick Lamar Grabs 9 Nods, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter Up For Big Wins

The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony is dawning upon us, and we’re taking a look at the many artists who have been honored with a nomination for the upcoming event, all set to happen on February 1, next year. Impressively, American rapper Kendrick Lamar has appeared as the top scorer with a whopping nine nominations, followed by Lady Gaga as the most as female with seven of her own. Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny have each grabbed six.

The Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, which has successfully taken over the world, managed to take a total of five nods, with one being the big four category, Song of the Year.

Check out the nominations for some of the big Grammy Awards in the upcoming ceremony, starting off with the Big Four categories.

Record of the Year

DtMF – Bad Bunny

Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety – Doechii

Wildflower – Billie Eilish

Abracadabra – Lady Gaga

Luther – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway – Chappell Roan

APT. – Rosé, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Abracadabra – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Anxiety – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

APT. – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

DtMF – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

Luther – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

Manchild – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

Wildflower – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Pop Solo Performance

Daisies — Justin Bieber

Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter

Disease — Lady Gaga

The Subway — Chappell Roan

Messy — Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden (From KPop Demon Hunters) – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

Gabriela – KATSEYE

APT. – Rosé, Bruno Mars

30 for 30 – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Victory Lap — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

Space Invader — Kaytranada

Voltage — Skrillex

End of Summer — Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Abracadabra — Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun – Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)

Illegal – PinkPantheress

Best Rock Song

As Alive as You Need Me to Be – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Caramel – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

Glum – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

Never Enough – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Zombie – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)

Best Rock Album

Private Music — Deftones

I Quit — Haim

From Zero — Linkin Park

Never Enough — Turnstile

Idols — Yungblud

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver

Alone — The Cure

Seein’ Stars —Turnstile

Mangetout — Wet Leg

Parachute — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable – Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

Yukon – Justin Bieber

It Depends – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded – Kehlani

Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk) – Leon Thomas

Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are — Durand Bernarr

Uptown — Lalah Hathaway

Love You Too — Ledisi

Crybaby — SZA

Vibes Don’t Lie — Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

Folded — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

Heart of a Woman — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

It Depends — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring

Bryson Tiller)

Overqualified — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

Yes It Is — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bloom — Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness — Bilal

Love on Digital — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — Flo

Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

Beloved— Giveon

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

Mur — Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

Outside — Cardi B

Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &

Pharrell Williams

Anxiety — Doechii

TV Off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

Luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

WeMaj — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

Somebody Loves Me — Partynextdoor & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

The Birds Don’t Sing — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell

Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)

Sticky — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

TGIF — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)

TV Off —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar

Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

The full list of 95 categories can be found on the Grammy Awards’ official website.

ALSO READ: KATSEYE and BLACKPINK’s Rosé earn first-ever Grammy nominations, become two-time and three-time nominated acts