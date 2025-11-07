Grammy Awards Nominations: Kendrick Lamar Grabs 9 Nods, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter Up For Big Wins
The Grammy Awards have announced the nominations for the upcoming ceremony on February 1, 2026.
The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony is dawning upon us, and we’re taking a look at the many artists who have been honored with a nomination for the upcoming event, all set to happen on February 1, next year. Impressively, American rapper Kendrick Lamar has appeared as the top scorer with a whopping nine nominations, followed by Lady Gaga as the most as female with seven of her own. Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny have each grabbed six.
The Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, which has successfully taken over the world, managed to take a total of five nods, with one being the big four category, Song of the Year.
Check out the nominations for some of the big Grammy Awards in the upcoming ceremony, starting off with the Big Four categories.
Record of the Year
DtMF – Bad Bunny
Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety – Doechii
Wildflower – Billie Eilish
Abracadabra – Lady Gaga
Luther – Kendrick Lamar With SZA
The Subway – Chappell Roan
APT. – Rosé, Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Mutt – Leon Thomas
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Song of the Year
Abracadabra – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Anxiety – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
APT. – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)
DtMF – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
Luther – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
Manchild – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
Wildflower – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Best Pop Solo Performance
Daisies — Justin Bieber
Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
Disease — Lady Gaga
The Subway — Chappell Roan
Messy — Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden (From KPop Demon Hunters) – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Gabriela – KATSEYE
APT. – Rosé, Bruno Mars
30 for 30 – SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
Swag – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus
Mayhem – Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
No Cap — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Victory Lap — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
Space Invader — Kaytranada
Voltage — Skrillex
End of Summer — Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
Midnight Sun – Zara Larsson
Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
Illegal – PinkPantheress
Best Rock Song
As Alive as You Need Me to Be – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
Caramel – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
Glum – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
Never Enough – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
Zombie – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)
Best Rock Album
Private Music — Deftones
I Quit — Haim
From Zero — Linkin Park
Never Enough — Turnstile
Idols — Yungblud
Best Alternative Music Performance
Everything Is Peaceful Love — Bon Iver
Alone — The Cure
Seein’ Stars —Turnstile
Mangetout — Wet Leg
Parachute — Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
Sable, Fable – Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer – Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
Yukon – Justin Bieber
It Depends – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded – Kehlani
Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk) – Leon Thomas
Heart of a Woman – Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Here We Are — Durand Bernarr
Uptown — Lalah Hathaway
Love You Too — Ledisi
Crybaby — SZA
Vibes Don’t Lie — Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
Folded — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
Heart of a Woman — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
It Depends — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring
Bryson Tiller)
Overqualified — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
Yes It Is — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Bloom — Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness — Bilal
Love on Digital — Destin Conrad
Access All Areas — Flo
Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
Beloved— Giveon
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
Mur — Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
Outside — Cardi B
Chains & Whips — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &
Pharrell Williams
Anxiety — Doechii
TV Off — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Proud of Me — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
Luther — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
WeMaj — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
Somebody Loves Me — Partynextdoor & Drake
Best Rap Song
Anxiety — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
The Birds Don’t Sing — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell
Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)
Sticky — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
TGIF — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)
TV Off —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar
Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
The full list of 95 categories can be found on the Grammy Awards’ official website.
