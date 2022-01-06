Grammy Awards officially postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases, new date to be announced 'soon'

The 64th Grammy Awards will not be held on January 31 in Los Angeles owing to the fast spread of the extremely contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Recording Academy, which hosts music's most prestigious awards event, declared on Wednesday that "holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks," and that a new date will be announced "soon."

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show,” the group said in a joint statement with CBS, its longtime television partner as per Variety. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.

The Grammy Awards have been postponed for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. The show was originally set for January 31, 2021, before being rescheduled for March 14, 2021. Meanwhile, according to Variety, the Academy and CBS are aiming for a full event with a live audience; the Grammys produce millions of dollars in income and clearly garnered just a fraction of a typical year's amount in 2021.

Jon Batiste leads the 2022 Grammy nomination list with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R., who each have eight nods. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were the next two nominees, each with seven. Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show," will host the show for the second year in a row.

