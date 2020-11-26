Grammy head REACTS to The Weeknd calling the award show ‘corrupt’; Says he ‘empathizes’ with the singer

President of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason, Jr. recently spoke to Variety and addressed The Weeknd’s scathing Instagram post, calling the award show “corrupt.”

Interim President of The Recording Academy and Grammy chief Harvey Mason, Jr. recently spoke out after seeing The Weeknd‘s response to being snubbed by The Grammys. If you didn’t see, the Blinding Lights musician called out the Recording Academy in a scathing Instagram post, after his critically acclaimed album, After Hours, received zero nominations. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” he wrote in his post.

Now, Harvey addressed the singer with his own statement on the situation, via Variety. “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling,” he shared. “His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.” Harvey continued, “We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before…”

“Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community,” he added. “To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process.”

ALSO READ: Grammys 2021 Nominations: The Weeknd deems Grammys 'corrupt'; Justin Bieber feels 'weird' about his nod

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×