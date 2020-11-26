  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Grammy head REACTS to The Weeknd calling the award show ‘corrupt’; Says he ‘empathizes’ with the singer

President of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason, Jr. recently spoke to Variety and addressed The Weeknd’s scathing Instagram post, calling the award show “corrupt.”
15264 reads Mumbai
Grammy head REACTS to The Weeknd calling the award show ‘corrupt’Grammy head REACTS to The Weeknd calling the award show ‘corrupt’; Says he ‘empathizes’ with the singer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Interim President of The Recording Academy and Grammy chief Harvey Mason, Jr. recently spoke out after seeing The Weeknd‘s response to being snubbed by The Grammys. If you didn’t see, the Blinding Lights musician called out the Recording Academy in a scathing Instagram post, after his critically acclaimed album, After Hours, received zero nominations. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” he wrote in his post. 

Now, Harvey addressed the singer with his own statement on the situation, via Variety. “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling,” he shared. “His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.” Harvey continued, “We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before…”

 

“Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community,” he added. “To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process.”

ALSO READ: Grammys 2021 Nominations: The Weeknd deems Grammys 'corrupt'; Justin Bieber feels 'weird' about his nod

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Instagram, Variety, Getty Images

You may like these
Grammys 2021 Nominations: The Weeknd deems Grammys 'corrupt'; Justin Bieber feels 'weird' about his nod
The Weeknd announced as Super Bowl 2021 halftime performer; Singer says ‘I’m humbled, honoured & ecstatic’
BTS on Hot 100: Jonas Brothers applaud septet on being 3rd band to debut at No 1; The Weeknd sends wishes
The Weeknd addresses his ‘misconstructed’ feud with Usher; Says ‘he’s one of the reasons why I make music’
The Weeknd donates USD 300,000 to relief funds in Lebanon after Beirut explosion
Not Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez's new song Souvenir is about ex boyfriend The Weeknd?
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement