Grammy Nominations 2022: Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & H.E.R take the lead; See full list here
The 64th Grammy Awards nominations have been announced by the Recording Academy which will take place in Los Angeles on January 31. Fans have definitely been excited to know who would ultimately bag the major awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.
The Grammys have confirmed the full list of nominations and it seems like, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R have bagged many nominations this year. However, last year, Beyonce had set a new record for most Grammy wins (28, to be precise) by a female artist with her Best R&B Performance Win for Black Parade. If we are speaking of the 2021 Grammy nominations, it must be noted that The Weeknd had decided to boycott the award ceremony for zero nominations for his projects After Hours and Blinding Lights.
BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Måneskin, Carly Pearce, Tayla Parx, and Nate Bargatze announced the nominations this year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R have bagged 8 nominations each, while Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish follow close behind with 7 nominations. To check out the full list, take a look below:
Record of the Year
ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance
I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best New Artist
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Best R&B Performance
H.E.R. - Damage
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Best Traditional R&B Performance
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take
Jon Batiste - I Need You
Best Dance Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol - Alive
Tiësto - the Business
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit
Best Rap Album
Kanye West - Donda
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane
J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Best American Roots Performance
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Same Devil
Allison Russell - Nightflyer
Jon Batiste - Cry
Billy Strings - Love and Regret
Best Americana Album
Los Lobos - Native Sons
Allison Russell - Outside Child
Yola - Stand for Myself
Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - Renewal
Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler - Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying
Guy Davis - Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson - Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown - Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War
Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - 662
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers - Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul - Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa - My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco - Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe’a - Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Etana - Pamoja
Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration
Sean Paul - Live N Livin
Jesse Royal - Royal Soja - Beauty in the Silence
Spice - 10
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +
Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton - Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone - Pangaea
Opium Moon - Night + Day
Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marías - Cinema
Yebba - Dawn
Low - Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
Stemmeklang - Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade - Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus - Fryd
Alain Mallet - Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band - Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys - Alicia
Patricia Barber - Clique
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Steven Wilson - The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Chanticleer - Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax - Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven Symphony No. 9
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth - The Garden
