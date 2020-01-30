Grammy winner Billy Ray Cyrus reveals daughter Miley Cyrus' new music will be 'ridiculously good'

While Billy Ray Cyrus is back to making music, he recently revealed what his daughter Miley Cyrus has in store for her fans. Read on to know more.

Billy Ray Cyrus took the Grammys by storm when he turned up with Lil Nas X to dish out their hit track 'Old Town Road'. The duo also ended the note on a high as he and Lil Nas picked up a Grammy for their chartbuster. While Billy is back to making music, he recently revealed what his daughter Miley Cyrus has in store for her fans when it comes to music. Speaking to Us Weekly, Billy revealed that Miley is busy in the studio and is making some ridiculously good music.

Miley Cyrus, who had a turbulent 2019, last released her song titled 'Slide Away' after her shocking split from Liam Hemsworth. The 27-year-old singer then starred in a Charlie's Angels song alongside Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey. However, Miley hasn't teased any noteworthy music.

Speaking about the same, her dad Billy revealed, "It’s gonna kiss some a**." He also revealed that one of Miley’s new music video will show her funeral. "It’s just ridiculously, crazy good. It’s so good,” Billy gushed.

Miley recently celebrated Billy and Lil Nas' win on Instagram as she wrote, "Congrats to my dad @billyraycyrus and baby brother @lilnasx on their 2 Grammy awards!!!!!! ( P.S. couldn’t one of y’all Grammy winnin’ fuckers tell me I have pizza on my shirt at the damn function!)" Check out their photo below:

The singer's divorce with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth recently got finalised and the stars will soon be legally single. Miley is currently dating Aussie singer Cody Simpson.

Read More