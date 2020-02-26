Grammy winner Duffy REVEALS she was raped and held captive for days; Explains why she did not speak up earlier

Grammy winning singer Duffy opened up about being raped, drugged and held captive for days. Read on to know more.

Singer-songwriter Duffy opened up to her fans in a lengthy post shared on Instagram and explained why she decided to take a break from the spotlight a decade ago. The 35-year-old singer posted a black and white picture of herself on Instagram, and bared her soul in the caption. In the post, she revealed that she was raped, drugged and held captive for days and she took a lot of time to recover from the trauma. She started by stating that even though she is not sure if now is the right time to share, she finds the idea of talking about it liberating.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it,” she began. She further explained why she decided to take a break from the music industry. “Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” she revealed.

Check out the post here:

She further stated that she did not speak about her struggles earlier because she “did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes.” She asserted that while she survived it all, her recovery was a long process. “There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroken,” she shared.

In 2009, Duffy won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her breakthrough album, Rockferry. The singer concluded her caption by stating that in the coming weeks, she will post spoken interviews, answering questions raised by her fans. In the comment section, her fans showered the singer with love commended her for speaking about her struggles.

