Grammy winner H.E.R. to make her big screen DEBUT in THIS musical film adaptation; Find out

H.E.R. will make her motion picture debut in the forthcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical version of The Color Purple. The Grammy and Oscar winner will portray Squeak, a juke joint waitress/aspiring singer, in the film adaptation produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, the star and director of the 1985 film, as per The Hollywood Writer.

In Spielberg's film, Rae Dawn Chong played Squeak, whereas Krisha Marcano played the part in the original Broadway cast. However, the Tony-winning musical — which featured Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo during its 2015 revival initially revealed intentions to make a feature film in 2018. The movie is based on Alice Walker's 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning book and adapted from the 1985 film. Following a long development period that started in 2018, the adaptation has recruited Blitz Bazawule, a collaborator on Beyonce's Black Is King, as director.

Interestingly, Warner Bros., which will release The Color Purple adaptation, has selected December 23, 2023 as the premiere date for the big screen musical. As per The Hollywood Writer, the film is now in pre-production, with casting and chemistry readings taking place. According to sources close to the production, casting and creative choices are being made in order to introduce the narrative and its ideas to a new generation of viewers. Along with H.E.R., who is said to be working with filmmakers on a new original song for the feature musical adaption, In The Heights actor Corey Hawkins joined the cast this week.

Meanwhile, The Color Purple will serve as a kind of reunion for H.E.R. and Warner Bros. During this year's Oscar ceremony, the singer won best original song for "Fight For You," which appeared in the studio's Judas and the Black Messiah. H.E.R., whose actual name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, rose to fame with the EP H.E.R. Volume 1 and then the self-titled H.E.R. in 2017, which was nominated for several Grammys.

