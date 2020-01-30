Grammy winner Lil Nas X feels 'sad' for rapper Pastor Troy after his homophobic rant about black gay men

Rapper Pastor Troy took to Instagram to call out Lil Nas for his choice of outfit and even went on an anti-gay rant. Read on to know more.

The Grammys concluded wHith a bang this year with teenage sensation Billie Eilish sweeping the awards. Many other musicians, however, made a whole lot of noise for their performances and wins at the awards night. One of them was singer and rapper Lil Nas X who performed his hit track 'Old Town Road' with Korean pop band BTS and partner Billy Ray Cyrus. Lil Nas X also ended the night on a high as he ended up winning two Grammys.

However, looks like a fellow-rapper wasn't too happy with Lil Nas X's hot pink Grammys outfit. Rapper Pastor Troy took to Instagram to call out Lil Nas for his choice of outfit and even went on an anti-gay rant. For the unversed, rapper Lil Nas X came out as gay last year. Pastor Troy wrote, "Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this s–t on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, ‘F**** Applebee’s’ And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it…their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially."

He urged fans to open their eyes. The rant continued, "Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real…Or They A** Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!" A calm Lil Nas replied to Pastor Troy's rant saying, "This is so sad. stream rodeo."

Check out the post below:

