Grammy winning artist Bonnie Pointer passes away aged 69; Singer's sister confirms the news

The international music industry is left grief-stricken after the sudden demise of Bonnie Pointer. She left for her heavenly abode on Monday aged 69.

The year 2020 has really not been a good one. While the Coronavirus pandemic has been engulfing the entire world, numerous tragedies and disasters have been happening every day leaving people grief-stricken. The international music industry has lost one more gem on Monday and she happens to be Bonnie Pointer, one of the former members of The Pointer Sisters. The American singer has left for her heavenly abode aged 69. The cause of Bonnie’s death is yet to be known.

The news about the Grammy-winning artist’s sudden demise has been confirmed by her sister Anita who has also said that their family is devastated as of now. Anita who is a singer herself has now asked everyone to pray for them. She has mentioned in her statement that Bonnie was her best friend and that the two of them talked every day. Anita further says that they never fought and that she missed the late singer already.

Bonnie Pointer was born July 11, 1950, in Oakland, California. The talented artist began her musical career in 1969. She was an inevitable part of the American R&B singing group The Pointer Sisters along with the other members including Anita, Ruth, Issa, Sadako, and June Pointer. Bonnie later left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo musical career of her own. She went on to score multiple hits and made a name for herself in the international music industry. Her death has left a deep void in the industry which has lost two more singers a few days back namely Betty Wright and Joe Diffie.

