Grammy winning singer and songwriter Nanci Griffith passes away at 68; Fans and friends pay tribute

Nanci Griffith, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, died Friday morning in Nashville, as per a representative for her management company. Her cause of death was not disclosed; she was 68 years old. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment stated.

"Nanci Griffith was a master songwriter who took every opportunity to champion kindred spirits, including Vince Bell, Elizabeth Cook, Iris DeMent, Julie Gold, Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett, Eric Taylor and Townes Van Zandt," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement. "Her voice was a clarion call, at once gentle and insistent," he further said as per PEOPLE.

While a powerful singer in her own right, Griffith is best known for songs like "Love at the Five and Dime" (which was a country hit for Kathy Mattea) and "Outbound Plane" (which was a country hit for Suzy Bogguss) and as a collaborator, having recorded duets with Emmylou Harris, John Prine, Willie Nelson, the Chieftains, Darius Rucker, and many others over the course of her four-decade career. Her Grammy was for "Other Voices, Other Rooms," an album of great country songs.

Singer Don McLean also paid tribute to Griffith in a statement. “Nanci was a lovely person,” he said. “I worked with her on a TV special we did for PBS TV and on that show, we sang two duets. They were And I Love You So and Raining in My Heart. I never heard anyone sing harmony in a more beautiful way"

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Nanci Griffith's loved ones during this difficult time.

